China bans flights from UK as global fears of mutant strain mount

UK flights into China have been suspended by Beijing as worldwide fears of Covid-19 mutations found in Britain grow.

The move comes with China having largely suppressed the virus on its mainland, despite its origin there.

China’s decision to block flights from the UK is the reverse of a move that many in Britain called for in the early days of the pandemic.

Flights from Wuhan were still landing in Britain long after the emergence of Covid-19 in the city at the start of the year.

The Communist Party in Beijing’s decision follows a host of other countries who have barred UK travellers.

The UK has found more mutations than other nations not just because those strains have emerged here, but because the UK’s world-leading genomic industry is more sophisticated than in other parts of the world.

