Willie Walsh to step down as chief executive of British Airways owner IAG

British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) has announced chief executive Willie Walsh is to retire, after nine years at the helm.

Walsh will stand down from his role and the IAG board in March, before retiring from the company on 30 June, the company said.

He will be replaced by Luis Gallego, current chief executive of IAG airline Iberia.

A titan of the aviation industry, Walsh was chief executive of British Airways before acceding to the top job at the carrier’s owner IAG.

The Irishman has described his management style as “brutally honest,” and gained a reputation for taking a hard line on pilot strikes at British Airways and IAG-owned companies over the years.

After his early career as an airline pilot, Walsh went into management, taking the top job at Aer Lingus and, briefly, British Airways’ arch enemy, Virgin Atlantic.

He acquired the nickname “Slasher Walsh” while at Aer Lingus, after firing 2,000 people, selling the airline’s art collection and falling out with Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahen over a buy-out plan.

“We make no apologies for focusing on profit,” he said, having ensured the airline’s survival as a low-cost carrier. “There was no way around it. It was adapt or die”.

After announcing his retirement, Walsh said: “It has been a privilege to have been instrumental in the creation and development of IAG.

“I have had the pleasure of working with many exceptional people over the past 15 years at British Airways and at IAG.

“Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG.”