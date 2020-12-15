Chemring profit jumps a third as defence firm beats forecasts

Chemring this morning posted a 31 per cent increase in profit before tax as the defence firm beat expectations despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The FTSE 250 firm said that an increase in orders and revenue at tech arm Roke, including a first US government order for its Resolve technology, had boosted the company.

Profit at the Romsey-based firm rose to £51.7m over the last financial year, up a third from the £39m it booked the year before.

Chemring also saw its revenue jump to £402.5m, 20 per cent higher than the £335m it recorded in 2019.

It added that it had made good progress on securing new orders for its missile protection systems, including a $107m deal to supply the F-35 fighter jet.

Chief executive Michael Ord said: “Our focus in recent years has been on putting in place the foundations on which to build a stronger, higher quality business.

“The resilience of the Group in response to the coronavirus pandemic is a consequence of the dedication and commitment of all our people and clearly demonstrates the significant progress that we have made.

“We set ourselves demanding goals and our teams across the group have risen to those challenges, delivering a financial performance that was ahead of the board’s expectations.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chemring managed to keep all of its businesses open and running through the year’s lockdowns.

The firm added that it was sticking to its guidance for the new financial year, with approximately 78 per cent of revenue already covered by its order book.