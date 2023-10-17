Chelsea stadium boost: Clubs can revive talks over 60,000-seat upgrade

Chelsea have bought land next to Stamford Bridge that revives their expansion plans

Chelsea have moved a step closer to a possible redevelopment of Stamford Bridge after winning the race to buy land adjacent to their home ground.

The Premier League club’s owners saw off 12 other bidders to agree a deal for the majority of the Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions site in Fulham. Veterans’ housing provider Stoll conducted a nine-week consultation with residents before giving the green light yesterday.

“Chelsea will now discuss their proposals with the planners to see whether they can resurrect the consent they had for a 60,000-seat stadium from January 2017 or even achieve a larger capacity,” said Bernard Ralph, real estate partner at JMW Solicitors in London.

Read more Chelsea could move to Premier League rivals and rugby stadium while Stamford Bridge is rebuilt

“The club will need planning permission and will probably need to provide a new stadium that has architectural merit while simultaneously agreeing to additional measures that deal with more spectators attending a larger stadium on match days.

“The planners will want Chelsea to agree to sufficient restrictions which, as far as possible, protect the surrounding area’s residents and businesses while limiting the impact of a stadium that has increased by at least a third.”

Chelsea’s previous owner Roman Abramovich obtained permission for a striking rebuild of Stamford Bridge but shelved the plans amid a diplomatic dispute with the UK. Chelsea have said they are yet to decide whether they will stay at their current home or move altogether.

Objections from residents threatened to scupper Chelsea’s bid for the land but Stoll said a leaseback period after the purchase is completed in early 2024 would mean that no one is forced to leave their homes straight away.

“The Chelsea FC ownership group’s offer enables us to limit uncertainty for residents and offer support over a longer period of time,” said Stoll chief executive Will Campbell-Wroe.

“The site at Fulham is just not fit for purpose for the long term and while this is a difficult time for our residents, it is something we must do, to enable us to support veterans now and in the future.”

The purchase continues the pattern of spending by Chelsea’s owners, the Todd Boehly and Clearlake consortium, who have splashed around £1bn on new players since buying the club from the sanctioned Abramovich in June 2022.