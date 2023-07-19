Chelsea land deal boosts Stamford Bridge revamp prospects

Chelsea have boosted their prospects of redeveloping Stamford Bridge after winning the race to buy adjacent land.

The Blues are keen to play at a bigger home and are exploring the possibility of expanding their current stadium, which holds 40,000 fans.

The club saw off 12 other bids to agree a deal for a 1.2 acre site belonging to Stoll, a provider of housing for veterans, next to their ground.

It gives Chelsea extra space on which to rebuild Stamford Bridge, should they choose to remain at their current location.

They are reported to be considering three options: a full rebuild, increasing capacity one stand at a time, and relocating to Earls Court.

Chelsea chiefs Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital made the stadium project a priority upon buying the club last year.

Previous owner Roman Abramovich commissioned plans for an eye-catching rebuild but shelved them amid a diplomatic row with the UK government over his visa renewal.

Buying the Stoll site remains subject to a nine-week consultation with residents. A final decision is expected in the autumn.

Chelsea could temporarily relocate to Wembley Stadium, Twickenham or Fulham’s Craven Cottage if they decide to redevelop Stamford Bridge.