Chelsea manager Pochettino defends ‘great kid’ Gallagher over mascot row

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 30: Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has defended Conor Gallagher after the England midfielder was accused of racism towards a young mascot.

Gallagher has been targeted online after a clip circulated of him with Chelsea matchday mascots in the tunnel before Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley.

In the footage the 24-year-old greets a white mascot but then fails to do so to do the same to a black child, although Chelsea said it had been “taken considerably out of context”.

Pochettino said: “Please stop. We are all responsible. How do you know the intention of Conor is to ignore the mascot? It makes me very sad. Nobody deserves to be abused. Come on.

“No one wants to do something like this with this intention. I know Conor, Conor is a great, great kid. He cares about everything. I hate the people who abuse in social media.”

Chelsea added in a statement: “The subsequent level of abuse and defamatory comments directed towards Conor Gallagher is completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.”

His Chelsea teammate, Senegal international Nicolas Jackson, offered his support to Gallagher by liking the club’s statement on Instagram.

Gallagher has not commented on the controversy. It comes ahead of the team’s Premier League fixture with Manchester United on Thursday.