Cheers! Cardano Foundation raises a glass to the Georgian wine industry

The Cardano Foundation is creating a blockchain solution aimed at ensuring the quality and authenticity of Georgian wine.

In collaboration with Georgia’s National Wine Agency and the Bolnisi Winemakers Association and Scantrust, Cardano is set to develop a flexible, public track and trace solution to strengthen Georgia’s international reputation as a premium wine producer.

The partnership will support individual wineries by developing a shared, scalable platform that is cost-effective for winemakers and increases customer engagement.

A pilot program will be expanded in the Bolnisi region, serving both local and export markets. It will include up to 100,000 bottles of wine harvested during the Autumn 2022 period and subsequently bottled during Spring 2023.

The bottles will carry a special label with a unique and secure QR code that allows consumers to check the authenticity of products and learn all about their history.

“The Cardano Foundation prides itself on technical integration initiatives that foster the development of solutions for companies and systems of all kinds,” said Mel McCann, the foundation’s Vice President of Engineering.

“This collaboration will develop a creative, cost-effective, and flexible certification and traceability system, which will provide transparency and authenticity for wineries and customers from point of harvest to point of consumption.”

Additionally, the National Wine Agency will use the Cardano blockchain to create public, verifiable records from existing wine certification data on wine targeted for export markets.

Guram Avkopashvili, Founder, Bolnisi Winemakers Association, said the goal was to produce and export 12 million bottles of wine in Bolnisi in 10 years.

“Currently we produce a total of 200,000 bottles of wine, which we sell to the Georgian, European, US, Australian, and Chinese markets,” he explained.

“If we are to grow beyond this we must enhance trust in our products. As such, this track and trace solution on Cardano is fundamental to us achieving our goal.”

Nathan Anderson, CEO of Scantrust added: “The team at Scantrust is thrilled to work with Cardano Foundation on this exciting project. Trust and integrity are integral to both of our organizations. Adding the Scantrust secure QR code provides a reliable interface to make product information, such as the product origin and detailed supply chain information available to consumers and protects products from counterfeiting.

“This, paired with the speed and low cost of the Cardano blockchain, means that supply chain traceability with publicly verifiable data can be deployed at scale. We’re proud to be a part of the Georgian National Wine Agency journey in bringing trust and reliability to its customers”

Levan Mekhuzla, Chairman, Georgian National Wine Agency, commented: “People around the world deserve to experience Georgian wine as it is intended, a celebratory and exceptional drink that we have cultivated for over 8,000 years. For fans of exceptional wines, this partnership with the Cardano Foundation, Scantrust, and Bolnisi Winemakers Association will help assure customers of the impeccable provenance of Georgian wine.”

Meanwhile, Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation said the organisation was focused on developing secure, transparent, and accountable solutions for positive impact.

“This collaboration between Bolnisi Winemakers Association, Scantrust, and the Georgian National Wine Agency is a perfect example of blockchain being used to solve a real-world problem—enhancing trust,” he added.

“We look forward to working with the Georgian wine industry over the coming years to showcase how the Cardano blockchain can improve traditional enterprise.”