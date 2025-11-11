Chateauneuf may be Value with Purton back aboard

Zac Purton rides Chateuneuf for David Hayes at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

TRAINER David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton have a staggering 33%-win strike-rate when teaming up this season and will fancy their chances of improving on that record when they team up with a couple of gallopers at Happy Valley.

While course-and-distance specialist Soleil Fighter will have plenty of supporters in the Shing Yip Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile, it’s stable companion CHATEAUNEUF who really catches the eye in the Fife Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The five-year-old has looked in need of both his races this season, but should now strip in prime condition.

He has plenty of other key factors in his favour too, including having drawn the inside gate one, especially given his previous record from that draw is two wins and a second from three starts.

Blinkers are equipped again, having won with them in the past, and Purton climbs aboard for the first time in 10 months, having already previously partnered him to victory.

His victory over recent winner King Miles back in May, when putting clear daylight between himself and that rival, is another positive omen, and he is now only a few pounds worse off in the handicap.

Purton will need to be at his best to negotiate a tricky outside draw (11) when he renews his successful association with EXCELLENCE VALUE in the Hing Yip Handicap (2.15pm) over nine furlongs.

The form book says he will do well to confirm placings with Wrote A New Page and particularly Charity Gain on last month’s course-and-distance win, but he is clearly thriving and can find his way to the winners’ circle again.

POINTERS

Chateauneuf 1.45pm Happy Valley

Excellence Value 2.15pm Happy Valley