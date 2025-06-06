Charm could prove Light Years ahead of rivals for Eustace

Trainer David Eustace has saddled 29 winners this season in Hong Kong.

HONG Kong racing enthusiasts can look forward to a lie in on Sunday morning, when Sha Tin hosts a 10-race programme starting at 9.00am.

With temperatures soaring to 30 degrees and above in the coming months, a Summer Series campaign has been announced, which will see racing start later than the normal, to give both horses and jockeys some respite from the sweltering heat.

The feature race on the card, the Class Two Lee On Handicap (12.05pm) over seven furlongs, sees a small but select number of gallopers line-up, with the majority holding strong chances on their best form.

Young 10-pound claimer Britney Wong gets another chance to put her name up in lights when she partners front-running course-and-distance specialist Drombeg Banner.

Wong didn’t quite get the speed fractions right when the six-year-old, from an outside draw, weakened in the closing stages behind Green N White in January. This time she finds herself coming from the more favourable gate four.

The likes of Healthy Happy, Young Champion, Chiu Chow Spirit and Dancing Code have locked horns on numerous occasions this season, and it looks a matter of whose turn is it to come out best this time.

Dancing Code represents the in-form partnership of trainer Caspar Fownes and seven-pound claimer Ellis Wong and produced a career best effort when chasing home Packing Hermod over the course and distance last month.

The fact that Asian superstar owner Aaron Kwok is likely to be in attendance adds further fuel to his chances.

Lightly raced and progressive gallopers Invincible Shield and LIGHT YEARS CHARM are both going to have their supporters, and while Invincible Shield disappointed over six furlongs last start, it is the latter who catches the eye.

The David Eustace-trained four-year-old still has some way to go in terms of experience but promises much for the future and is capable of making into a middle-distance Group performer.

His form when beaten in a photo at level weights by five-time winner Hong Lok Golf in April reads well, and his subsequent performance when winning with plenty in hand against useful yardstick Juneau Pride suggests he is far better than his present handicap mark.

POINTERS

Light Years Charm 12.05pm Sha Tin