Channel 4 pens YouTube content deal amid privatisation discussions

Channel 4 has penned a new deal to air 1,000 hours of hit shows on YouTube as the broadcaster seems to carve out its commercial prowess in the midst of privatisation.

As first reported by the Guardian, Channel 4 (C4) has struck a lucrative contract with the Silicon Valley giant to broadcast shows like Location, Location, Location.

The commercial deal will mean that C4 can show adverts around the programmes and boost its access to younger audiences. YouTube is notably used by around 98 per cent of 18-34 year olds, and may be framed as a bid to show the broadcaster’s competitiveness, despite being publicly-owned.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said the fresh partnership with the US tech giant was growing on the firm’s “unrivalled digital success”, whilst YouTube UK & Ireland managing director Ben McOwen said the deal would contribute to “diversity of content on the platform”.

Just last week the C4 boss told a media briefing that she had presented the government with an alternative to privatisation before the white paper and Media Bill, which was seemingly overlooked.

The plan presented to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries would have contributed over £11bn gross value add to the UK, as well as supported over 13,000 jobs.

Mahon said she was “optimistic” about her ability to influence the privatisation debate moving forward.