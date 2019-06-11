Channel 4 grows revenue as it doubles down on digital

The broadcaster reported a 1.5 per cent rise in revenue to £975m in 2018, as record digital revenue offset a decline in traditional viewing. Pre-tax profit hit £5m, marking its first surplus in three years after hefty investment in programming. Read more: Channel 4 set to move into former nightclub building Majestic in Leeds
It was a tough year for Channel 4 News, which suffered a nine per cent decline in viewing figures. The company blamed this drop partly on “Brexit fatigue”.
However, programme views on the broadcaster’s on-demand platform All 4 hit 915m, up 26 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the ongoing shift in viewing habits. Channel 4 unveiled plans to invest in original content for teenagers that will be distributed over YouTube and other social media platforms, as it looks to double down on its digital presence.
“Despite a challenging market, Channel 4 delivered great results in 2018, with growth in our revenues and digital playing a more important role than ever,” said chief executive Alex Mahon. “Most importantly we continued to make an impact with innovative, purposeful and popular television, film and journalism.”
Mahon today confirmed that up to 90 per cent of staff may take voluntary redundancy instead of moving to the broadcaster’s new base in a former Leeds nightclub.
Media regulator Ofcom said it believed Channel 4 had met its remit and content duties well, but warned against too much of a reduction in spending on original programmes.
The public-service broadcaster faces growing competition from deep-pocketed streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, which have pumped billions into creating their own hit films and TV shows.
Channel 4 is currently in discussions with ITV and BBC over its participation in their joint streaming venture Britbox, which has been slated as a potential rival to Netflix.