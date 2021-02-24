Chancellor 'to pay out £7,500 grants' for self-employed in Budget

The chancellor will pay out grants of up to £7,500 for self-employed workers in next week’s Budget, though he is considering dropping the scheme from May, according to reports.

The fourth round of grants handed out through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will cover February, March and April.

People who meet the criteria will be able to claim 80 per cent of average monthly profits up to a maximum of £2,500 a month, the Telegraph reported.

Rishi Sunak had previously suggested that grants could be capped at 20 per cent of profits, rather than 80 per cent.

SEISS was drawn up last year to ensure that people who run their own businesses but were not eligible for other government support received help during the pandemic.

However, the grant scheme is at risk of being ditched or drastically scaled back from May, with the Prime Minister “confident” that all restrictions can be lifted by late June.

More targeted measures could be adopted from May onwards for those that are unavailable to return to work when lockdown measures begin to lift.

The chancellor is facing mounting pressure to offer wide-scale financial support in his spring Budget on 3 March next week.

Sunak is understood to be preparing to extend the stamp duty holiday by three months until the end of June in an attempt to boost the property market after months of hibernation.

The extension to the policy, which covers sales of properties worth up to £500,000, could cost about £1bn, the Times reported.

The chancellor is widely expected to extend the furlough scheme, which is due to expire on 30 April 30. The measure alone could cost around £4bn a month.

The business rates holiday for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors will also be extended at a cost of just under £1bn a month, along with the VAT cut for hospitality and tourism at an estimated cost of £200m a month.