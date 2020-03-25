British banks must continue to provide loans during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that previously viable companies do not fail due to the crisis, the government and Bank of England said.

In a joint letter to the chief executives of major banks, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and the interim chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, Chris Woolard, urged lenders to support the economy “despite uncertain economic conditions”.



The trio said banks and other lenders must “take all actions necessary” to ensure the benefits of government credit measures are “passed through to businesses and consumers”.



Read more: Coronavirus to hit UK economy harder than financial crisis

“This will require a willingness to maintain and extend lending despite uncertain economic conditions,” the letter said.



“We must ensure that all firms whose business models were viable before this crisis remain viable once it is over,” the letter said, including businesses not covered by government lending schemes.



The government and Bank of England have introduced a host of emergency measures to support businesses and individuals as the coronavirus pandemic batters the UK economy.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime



These include a £330bn loan guarantee scheme to help small and medium-sized businesses borrow up to £5m, and a corporate financing scheme to buy up commercial debt.



Regulators have also taken steps to reduce pressure on lenders during the crisis, including reducing the countercyclical capital buffer to zero per cent and delaying the implementation of new capital rules.



Read more: FTSE 100 rises after US Congress agrees $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus

The trio said they recognised the “huge efforts” banks are making to deliver the new credit programmes at a difficult time, but added: “we cannot stop there”.



“The next phase of our work will be critical in getting the support where it is most needed.”

