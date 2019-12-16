Champions League draw reaction: English clubs face daunting ties in the last 16

In a change to the usual reaction of despair at familiar match-ups, today’s Champions League last 16 draw was met with a widespread reaction of excitement.

In recent years the random draw has far too often thrown up repeat fixtures, with Europe’s best club sides getting used to lining up against each other every season. Not this time around though, with fresh and fascinating ties drawn in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Fascinating they may be to the neutral, but fans of the Premier League’s four contenders will understandably view the knockout ties differently, because not one of them has been blessed with a friendly opponent.

Champions League debutants Atalanta, who are sixth in Italy’s Serie A, and Lyon, who are eighth in France’s Ligue 1, have lost star player Memphis Depay to a serious injury and are enduring an ongoing feud between their fans and defender Marcelo, both steered clear of English opposition.

Instead Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all drew Champions League heavyweights, while Tottenham landed a two-legged tie against an up-and-coming newbie on a winning streak.

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

The defending champions face the daunting task of getting past Diego Simeone’s rock-solid Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Liverpool have fond memories of their last trip to the Wanda Metropolitano – the venue for June’s Champions League final triumph over Tottenham – but they know they will have to be at their best to break down Atleti’s defence on 18 February.

Robert Lewandowski is in red-hot form for Bayern this season (via Getty Images)

Simeone’s side are not enjoying their strongest season, sitting fifth in La Liga, but their signature tight back line remains, with a league-best 10 goals conceded in 17 games so far.

If Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino can pick up a few away goals to take back to Anfield in the second leg then Jurgen Klopp’s side will be confident of progression.

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Chelsea came through the most competitive group at the expense of last year’s semi-finalists Ajax, so they should be well up to speed with what it takes in Europe.

With recruitment possible in the January transfer window after their ban was lifted, Frank Lampard’s side may have strengthened by the time they meet Bayern Munich.

Bayern have been a strange side this season. The German giants were the only team to win all of their sixth Champions League group games, but are fifth in a highly-competitive Bundesliga.

Bayern reacted to the draw by muting the words “Drogba” and “2012” on Twitter, to try and forget the Blues’ famous comeback in the final, but Chelsea will have to take a big scalp to progress.

Real Madrid v Manchester City

With Manchester City 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s season is now all about the Champions League.

Guardiola has not won the competition since 2011 with Barcelona, and if he is to change that he will have to beat the most successful coach of recent times in the competition.

Guardiola will face Zidane for the first time as a manager (via Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane has never faced Guardiola as a coach, but his Real Madrid side won three successive titles from 2016 and are vying with Barca for dominance in La Liga.

With rumours about Guardiola’s long-term future at City continuing to swirl, this tie will be a proper test of his credentials.

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

On the face of it Spurs have landed the best draw out of the English clubs, but Jose Mourinho will know that is not necessarily the case.

Led by Julian Nagelsmann and powered by Timo Werner’s 16 goals and five assists, Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions and are flying at the top of the Bundesliga.

Spurs were beaten home and away by Bayern in the group stages, shipping 10 goals, and are yet to tighten up their defence since Mourinho’s arrival. An intriguing tie awaits in February.

Last-16 draw in full

Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona