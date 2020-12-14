Liverpool have been paired with Manchester United’s conquerors RB Leipzig in the Champions League draw for the last 16.

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid, while Manchester City will play Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain in perhaps the tie of the round, which begins in February.

Holders Bayern Munich were drawn against Lazio, while Real Madrid face Atalanta.

In the other last 16 ties, Porto will meet Juventus and Sevilla play Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs are scheduled to take place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 of February. The return fixtures are three weeks later.

Leipzig beat United 3-2 last week to qualify ahead of them from Group H. They are currently one point off the top of the Bundesliga.

Chelsea face an Atletico side who are also in form, lying second in LaLiga, level on points with leaders Real Sociedad.

City’s opponents Moenchengladbach are in the last 16 for the first time, having come through a group that also contained Real Madrid and Inter Milan.