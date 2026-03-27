Champion the one for Size at Sha Tin

John Size has won 13 Trainers' Championships in Hong Kong

WITH the clocks going forward an hour, Hong Kong racing fans in the UK can at last sit down and have their Sunday morning breakfast in comfort while watching all the action at Sha Tin.

The showpiece contest on the 11-race programme is the six-furlong Class Two CW Chu Alumni Handicap (10.05am) which features a galaxy of top sprinters in the city who will be aiming to land the £268,000 prize.

There will be plenty of interest relating to the reappearance of Bulb General. He was a leading fancy for the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, following two easy victories at the beginning of the season, before a leg injury curtailed his career back in October.

A couple of recent encouraging trials suggest he is working his way back to peak fitness, but it is asking a lot from him to overcome some tough and race-fit campaigners.

Champion jockey Zac Purton was probably obligated to ride this Jamie Richards-trained gelding for the season. He forgoes regular ride Patch of Stars, who has looked in prime condition again after a break and has Hugh Bowman aboard.

Class Two TVB Cup winner Sky Trust has improved 26 pounds this season and produced a career best when chasing home Group class Fast Network over the course and distance earlier this month.

Although that form reads well, he still concedes weight to some smart rivals, including speedy Magnifique who has overcome serious health issues to win two of his last three races.

Read more Network to make a Fast return to winners’ enclosure

The John Size-trained YOUNG CHAMPION let his supporters down yet again when only third at Happy Valley in the middle of the month, but he did have excuses.

With a rival leaning all over him in the closing stages, he was unable to produce his impressive finishing burst until the race was over and that form can be upgraded.

Despite having never been the easiest horse to catch right, there are reasons to believe, on a line through a smart form yardstick Invincible Shield, he is the best handicapped horse in the contest and is worth taking a chance with.

Don’t ignore bottom-weight and lightly raced GALACTIC VOYAGE. Despite moving up in class, he has looked highly progressive with victories in his last two races and will appreciate the expected blistering fast pace.

POINTERS

Young Champion 10.05am Sha Tin

Galactic Voyage e/w 10.05am Sha Tin