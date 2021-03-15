Central London retail footfall jumped last week as lockdown fatigue grew ahead of the date when restrictions will begin to ease.

The number of shoppers visiting central London increased 14.3 per cent, ahead of other UK cities which recorded a more modest uplift of 2.3 per cent on average.

Despite the double digit increase in the capital last week, footfall remains 78.2 per cent below 2020 levels.

Footfall across UK retail destinations was up seven per cent last week, compared to the previous seven days, marking the seventh week in eight that footfall has increased.

The jump was despite the continued closure of non-essential stores, which are not expected to reopen until 12 April at the earliest.

Visitor numbers were up five out of seven days last week, increasing by more than ten per cent each day between Thursday and Saturday, according to data from retail analytics firm Springboard.

Experts said the reopening of schools could have boosted footfall, as parents will have had more time to head to the shops.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said:“As we approach the anniversary of the first Lockdown we can see the significant degree to which consumer activity has changed since the same week in 2020.

“Footfall across UK retail destinations rose once again last week – the seventh rise in eight consecutive weeks – whilst in the same week last year footfall not only declined but, as consumers were receiving more and more messages concerning the spread of the virus, the drop was greater than in the previous eight weeks.

“With non-essential stores still closed until 12 April, the steady increase in visits to high streets and shopping centres delivers further evidence of the degree of pent up demand amongst consumers to return to stores.”