Window shoppers flock back to Central London as footfall jumps on lockdown fatigue

The number of shoppers in all retail destinations jumped last week, with Central London recording a double digit increase, as consumers increasingly get lockdown fatigue.

Total footfall jumped 6.7 per cent compared to the previous week, driven by a nine per cent surge in shoppers visiting UK high streets. Numbers were up 4.5 per cent at retail parks and 4.3 per cent in shopping centres.

Footfall increased every day last week, with an average four per cent rise across Monday to Friday, according to retail data firm Springboard.

Visitor numbers soared at the weekend, with a 22.6 per cent increase on Sunday and a jump of 11.2 per cent on Saturday.

In central London footfall was up 12.3 per cent, compared to growth of 2.5 per cent across regional UK cities.

Springboard insights director Diane Wehrle said: “Despite rain covering much of the UK last week, footfall in retail destinations rose from the week before, the third consecutive week in which footfall has increased and by far greater an uplift than in the previous seven day period.”

Wehrle added: “With shopper activity increasing for the past three weeks despite all but essential stores remaining closed, the results are delivering ever more compelling evidence of escalating lockdown fatigue.

“The UK’s accelerated vaccination drive could well be driving additional consumer confidence, however we must remember that it is still only the elderly and vulnerable who have had their vaccinations, and they are typically the least likely to be making trips.”