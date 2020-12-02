Footfall levels in central London surged this morning as shoppers and office workers returned to the capital after England’s second coronavirus lockdown came to an end.

Central London reported a 59.4 per cent jump in visitors by midday, compared with Wednesday morning last week as the city entered Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.

Footfall remains down 65 per cent on last year, but the lifting of lockdown has sparked a return to the streets of the capital as non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants reopened.

In the West End, footfall soared 70.5 per cent on last week’s levels as shoppers returned to London’s main shopping district in the run up to Christmas.

However, West End footfall is still down 63.2 per cent on last year’s levels.

Across all UK retail destinations, footfall increased 64.5 per cent this morning, and is now just 24.1 per cent down on 2019, according to Springboard.

Shopping centres enjoyed a 100.7 per cent jump this morning, high street footfall was up 63 per cent and retail parks – which have fared better throughout the pandemic – were up 29.5 per cent.

Shopper numbers at retail parks, which have a higher number of food stores and click and collect services, are down just 3.1 per cent on last year.

Meanwhile, separate footfall data from Hoxton Analytics showed that this Wednesday so far footfall is up 9.2 per cent on the whole of last Wednesday, with hours to go.

Seb Ellson, head of enterprise solutions at Hoxton Analytics, said: “It was clear from the trends over the last four weeks and the general public mood that there was going to be a big spike in footfall today.

“We reported last week that public patience was wearing thin and the data over the last few days has continued to support this.

“We will monitor what happens over the coming days and weeks, with particular focus on what the extended opening hours shows us.”