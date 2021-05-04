Central Line strike planned for election day suspended as union officials hold talks with Tube bosses

A Central Line strike planned to coincide with the Mayoral election this week has been suspended.

The Rail, Transport and Maritime (RMT) union had previously called for industrial action following the “victimisation” and subsequent sacking of tube driver, and union rep, Gary Carney.

However, today union bosses told members at Leytonstone, Loughton, West Ruislip and White City depots that the walk out, which had been planned for between 9pm tomorrow evening and 9pm on Thursday, has been cancelled and to book on for shifts as normal.

The RMT is preparing a ballot of all London Underground train operators to focus on “getting a clear mandate from the membership”.

It also held talks over Carney’s case with Tube managing director Andy Lord today.

The RMT previously said Carney had been the victim of a “grave injustice” and has called for his reinstatement. The union said it believed strike action was the best chance of getting Carney his job back.

According to the union, management at London Underground believed Carney was avoiding a drug and alcohol test, and referred him for a disciplinary investigation, after which he was sacked.