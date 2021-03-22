Cenkos Securities secures profit amid CEO shake up

Stockbroking firm Cenkos Securities secured an underlying profit of £4m in 2020 and revenue of £31.9m – up £6m from 2019.

According to CEO Jim Durkin, Cenkos’ growth in 2020 was driven by an increase in market activity as companies looked to raise capital since the announcement of the pandemic.

Cenkos Securities’ share price jumped 9.77 per cent following the publication of the results.

Durkin said coronavirus had a “minimal impact” on the company’s cost base, having switched to remote working. He said he expected the use of new technology to continue at the firm, and that it planned to change its office space in response to a new way of working.

Last year saw plenty of change at the helm of the company, including a new chairman and a soon-to-be new chief executive.

Jim Durkin, the firm’s chief executive, announced his impending retirement in December, after being at the firm since 2005. Durkin’s retirement paved the way for Julian Morse, who, subject to regulatory approval, will take over.

Lisa Gordon was appointed chairman of the board in June, taking over from Jeff Hewitt.

Morse said: “This is has been a strong year of growth for Cenkos, with revenue up by 2% and underlying profit by 188%, as the impact of changes made to our operations came through and companies looked to the equity markets for ready access to capital. During 2020, we raised £900m for our clients, completing 29 raisings including 4 IPOs. The momentum has carried through into 2021 with a healthy pipeline ahead.”