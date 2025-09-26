What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Celebrating Sports in Aldgate: Padel Table Tennis Extended, Bucketball Triumphs

London, 26 September 2025 – Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival, in partnership with Aldgate Connect BID, is thrilled to announce the extension of the padel table tennis installation at Tower Suites Walkway. Originally scheduled to close on 28 September, the installation will now run until 26 October 2025, giving Londoners and visitors even more opportunities to experience this dynamic sport.

Combining the speed and precision of traditional table tennis with the wall-bounce energy of padel, the activity offers an energetic, social experience suitable for all ages. Located at Tower Suites Walkway, outside the award-winning Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality and a gemstone’s throw from the Tower of London, the installation provides a lively and engaging outdoor sporting experience for residents, workers and visitors alike.

London Sports Festival players enjoying the Padel Table Tennis at Tower Suites Walkway

Making its UK debut this summer, padel table tennis has been introduced to London for the very first time through the London Sports Festival. While the sport has gained popularity internationally, this marks its first installation in the UK, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience the innovative blend of traditional table tennis with the rebound play of padel. Fresh, energetic and sociable, it’s ideal for quick matches, friendly tournaments or team competitions, and perfectly reflects the Festival’s mission to bring unique, accessible activities to iconic central London locations.

This sport is a continuation of a series of activities across this summer in central London, part of London Sports Festival. Aldgate has also hosted the popular bucketball at Toynbee Hall Terrace as part of Sports Fest in Aldgate. The new initiative was widely enjoyed by the Aldgate community, offering an inclusive, playful environment ideal for networking, family fun and team-building activities. It firmly established itself as one of the standout highlights of the London Sports Festival calendar.

Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC, commented:

“We are delighted to extend the Padel Table Tennis installation at Tower Suites Walkway, giving even more visitors, residents and workers the chance to experience this exciting new sport. Padel Table Tennis and all sports within the London Sports Festival have shown how creative sporting activations can bring communities together, encourage active lifestyles, drive footfall and spend, and create vibrant city spaces. It’s wonderful to see people of all ages connecting, competing and enjoying these unique experiences in the heart of London.

Central London Alliances continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to creating innovative, interactive sporting experiences in central London, fostering social connections, encouraging active lifestyles and increasing footfall.”

Don’t miss your chance to try padel table tennis – book your session here: https://www.londonsportsfestival.com/padel-table-tennis

For bookings and full details of all of London Sports Festival activations, visit:

👉 www.londonsportsfestival.com