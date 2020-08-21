CBI: UK manufacturing sector remained 'depressed' in August

The UK manufacturing sector remained “depressed” in August, according to a new survey that showed new orders rising only slightly month on month.

The CBI’s monthly industrial trends survey’s measure of orders rose to minus 44 in August from minus 46 in July. It was below economists’ expectation of a rise to minus 35.

“Activity continues to be poor and order books severely depressed,” said Anna Leach, CBI deputy chief economist. “Although the worst of the decline seems to be behind us.”

A separate survey released today gave a more upbeat assessment of UK manufacturing however. The IHS Markit/Cips purchasing managers’ index said factory output rose at the quickest pace in over six years in August.

More to follow.