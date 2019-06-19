CBI: UK manufacturing growth nears three-year low

A steep fall in car production saw UK manufacturing growth fall to its weakest level in nearly three years in the three months to June, new data has revealed. Car manufacturers’ 83 per cent plunge was its worst quarterly drop since the height of the financial crisis over the quarter, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Industrial Trends Survey found. Read more: CBI calls on Tory leadership contenders to drop no-deal Brexit threat
That contributed to flat manufacturing output in the three months to June, marking the UK’s slowest production rate since April 2016.
The picture for manufacturing output was somewhat better outside of the motor vehicles sector. Ten out of the other sixteen sub-sectors saw growth, particularly in the chemicals and food, drink and tobacco categories. Tom Crotty, chair of the CBI’s manufacturing council, said: “Manufacturers are proving highly resilient in the difficult circumstances they face, but these results are further evidence of how ongoing Brexit uncertainty is holding back growth in key industries.”