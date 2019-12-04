CBI launches search for Carolyn Fairbairn’s successor

The CBI has reportedly begun a search for its next boss, as its current director’s term draws to a close.

The business lobbying giant has drafted in Russell Reynolds Associates to identify potential executives who could fill the role, according to Sky News.

The broadcaster said that CBI staff were briefed that the search was getting underway by current director-general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn this morning.

Dame Carolyn has just less than 12 months to serve in her five-year term.

Sky News said that the post is due to be publicly advertised next week, with an appointment expected during Spring 2020.

More to follow.