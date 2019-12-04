City Talk
IG Talk
Why the Bank of England isn’t topping up the punch bowl
Wednesday 4 December 2019 1:44 pm

CBI launches search for Carolyn Fairbairn’s successor


Share

The CBI has reportedly begun a search for its next boss, as its current director’s term draws to a close.

The business lobbying giant has drafted in Russell Reynolds Associates to identify potential executives who could fill the role, according to Sky News.

The broadcaster said that CBI staff were briefed that the search was getting underway by current director-general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn this morning.

Dame Carolyn has just less than 12 months to serve in her five-year term.


Sky News said that the post is due to be publicly advertised next week, with an appointment expected during Spring 2020.

More to follow.

Share





Related articles

CBI: UK economy set to slow despite Brexit deal

CBI: UK economy set to slow despite Brexit deal

Harry Robertson

Extinction Rebellion launches plan for 'Twelve Days of Crisis'

Sebastian McCarthy