Cazoo founder mulls $8bn merger with US-listed Spac

Cazoo founder Alex Chesterman is weighing up a merger with special purpose acquisition company (Spac) that could value it at as much as $8bn.

Chesterman, who set up online car retailer Cazoo in 2018, has been holding discussions with US-listed Spac Ajax I, Sky News first reported.

Ajax I was launched by Daniel Och, co-founder of the hedge fund previously known as Och Ziff Capital Management, and Glenn Fuhrman, a former Goldman Sachs executive.

Sources told Sky News that Ajax I was among a number of possible Spac partners for Cazoo as it pursues plans to go public.

Talks between Chesterman and Ajax I have been ongoing for several weeks, but there is no certainty that negotiations will progress or advance.

Chesterman, a serial entrepreneur and founder of LoveFilm and Zoopla, is reportedly in talks with bankers at Goldman Sachs, Numis, and Credit Suisse over Cazoo’s public listing.

City A.M. has contacted Cazoo for comment. Ajax I could not be reached.