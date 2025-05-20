Casa’s fortune Written in the stars with Purton in the saddle

Jamie Richards saddles Written Casa at Happy Valley on Wednesday

REGULAR viewers of Hong Kong racing will need no reminding how unlucky Thesis was when last seen at Happy Valley a fortnight ago.

The winner of the 2022 Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot suffered a desperate journey over the course and distance and was caught three-wide for the majority of the contest but still went down in a blaze of glory when beaten a short-head by Ivy League.

That form will make him popular with bettors when he lines up the first division of the Glenealy Handicap (12.40pm) over the extended mile, but he is still six pounds above his last winning mark and despite his track work looking good, he is not the most consistent of performers.

Opposition looks modest, although the likes of course specialist Turin Warrior, Flying Wrote and rejuvenated galloper Soaring Bronco make some appeal, but the one who really catches the eye is the Jamie Richards-trained WRITTEN CASA.

It would be fair to say that the former record-breaking trainer from New Zealand will be glad to see the back of the 2024/25 season in Hong Kong, having amassed only eight wins this campaign, although there have been signs of a revival in the past month.

This son of Written By, who has a stamina-laden pedigree on his dam’s side, has been running well lately against some useful sprinters – notably Happy Fat Cat and Giant Leap – and now steps up to the mile for the first time.

Dropped down into Class Four again having won against similar company back in February, his chance looks obvious, and Zac Purton, who has been aboard all eight winners for the stable, is a notable booking.

POINTERS

Written Casa 12.40pm Happy Valley