China will continue to support Hong Kong and offer the troubled financial hub favourable economic policies, leader Carrie Lam said on Monday.



Speaking in Beijing after a closed-door meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Lam said she believed the level of violence that has plagued the city for months and the number of “rioters” were decreasing.

Xi had earlier told reporters he recognised Lam’s courage in governing Hong Kong in these “most difficult” times, as the territory’s worst political crisis in decades enters its seventh month.



“The situation in Hong Kong in 2019 was the most complex and difficult since its return to the motherland,” Xi told local media.



Lam said she had briefed Xi on the ongoing protests and was encouraged by his recognition of her efforts to steer the territory through the unrest.



Lam’s visit to Beijing comes as tensions in the Chinese-ruled territory, which is governed under the “one country, two systems” framework, escalated once again.



Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late-night clashes with anti-government demonstrators on Sunday, after small groups of protesters gathered in shopping malls chanting slogans including “fight for freedom”.



Xi today reiterated his support for Lam, despite previous reports suggesting Beijing was planning to replace her as the territory’s chief executive.



“We will continue to be unwavering in supporting you to lead the Hong Kong special administrative government to govern in accordance with the law,” said Xi, asLam listened next to him.



He added that Beijing was “unwavering in supporting the Hong Kong police to firmly uphold the law” and expressed hope for unity in the city.

Chinese premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that Hong Kong’s government must speed up the resolution of deep-rooted economic problems.



Li made the comments at a meeting with Lam during her visit to the Chinese capital, according to state radio.

