Carlos Ghosn to seek Lebanon trial after flight from Japan

Carlos Ghosn is set to push for a trial in Lebanon after his sensational escape from Japan, his legal team has said.



Ahead of the disgraced former Nissan chief’s press conference later today, Ghosn’s legal team has said a Lebanon trial would involve “either a handing over or co-operation” between the two countries’ justice ministries, according to the Financial Times.

Ghosn fled Japan last week for Lebanon, and has spoken out against perceived injustice in Japan’s legal system, which has a 99 per cent conviction rate.



The former car industry titan has vowed to use today’s press conference to offer evidence of a conspiracy to oust him from Nissan.



He has alleged that executives of the Japanese car manufacturer feared he would try to force a merger with Renault, where he was also chief executive.



Ghosn has denied four charges of financial misconduct that he faced in Japan. They include a charge of underreporting his mpay by $80m (£61m).



There is no extradition treaty between Lebanon and Japan, though Interpol has issued Lebanon with a demand to arrest Ghosn pending extradition.



A group of Lebanese lawyers are now suing Ghosn for a 2008 visit he made to Israel to open a Renault factory. Entering Israel is illegal in Lebanon and carries a maximum 15-year jail sentence.



“We stand in amazement at the silence of the Lebanese political parties, whom are considered allies of the resistance against Israel, from such security breaches,” the group said in a statement reported by Lebanese state media.



The Brazilian-born Frenchman’s press conference follows Japan issuing an arrest warrant for his wife, Carole Ghosn. Authorities have accused her of making false statements to a Tokyo court in April.

A Ghosn family spokesman has called the warrant “pathetic”.



Nissan has said Ghosn’s flight from Japan will not stop the car manuifacturer from seeking to hold him responsible for “serious misconduct”.



“The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan,” it has said.

