Carbon emissions rapidly rising in G20 nations

Carbon emissions are rebounding across the world’s 20 richest nations, says the latest Climate Transparency Report.

The freshly released study states that CO2 emissions are projected to rise by four per cent across the G20 this year due to increasing energy demands in developed economies.

This year’s rebound is being powered by coal usage, which is expected to rise by five per cent across the G20 in 2021.

China is responsible for 61 per cent of the rise, but increases in coal are also taking place in the US and India.

It is one of four countries alongside India, Indonesia and Argentina that is now on course to exceed their 2019 CO2 emissions levels.

This year’s increases follow energy-related CO2 emissions dipping across the G20 by six per cent last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study was compiled by 16 research organisations and campaign groups.

Its authors believe that drastic cuts in CO2 emissions from the energy sector can be achieved by rapidly phasing out fossil fuels and stimulating growth in renewable energy.

They believe ramped up energy efficiency, reduced demand, fuel switching, and electrification – in tandem with decarbonisation of the power sector – will be necessary in all major sectors for the energy sector to be compatible with only 1.5 degree temperature rises.

The report has been published in the lead up to the COP26 climate change conference hosted in Glasgow.

The UK government is expected to push for more radical climate change plans to ensure the 2050 net-zero carbon target can be reached.