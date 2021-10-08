COP26: UK and global accountancy bodies aim for net zero emissions

The UK professional body for accountants has joined global peers in making a public commitment to net zero emissions.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) yesterday announced it will sign a commitment to net zero emissions and create plans to achieve this, alongside a network of global accountancy bodies.

The 13 bodies, which include the Association for Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), form the Accounting Bodies Network.

The international bodies have jointly said they will publish plans for how they will reach net zero within the next 12 months and publish annual reports thereafter.

They have also, according to a statement by the ICAEW, committed to helping governments create policies “necessary for transitions to net zero economies.”

The accounting bodies will additionally provide training, support and resources to their members, of over 2.5m professional accountant and students, “to help them create their own net zero plans and reduce their emissions.”

“The fight against climate change requires urgent global action,” said the chief executive of ICAEW Michael Izza, “so we were pleased to join our fellow bodies from around the world to confirm our commitment to a zero-carbon society.”

Chief executive of member body ACCA, Helen Brand OBE said accountants were “in a unique position to drive good business decisions with positive impacts on sustainability, including on climate action”.

The Accounting Bodies Network was created by an action group, Accounting for Sustainability, which was set up by the The Prince of Wales.