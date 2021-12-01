Car retailer Cazoo expands into France and Germany following second-hand car boom

Cazoo’s Alex Chesterman (Credit: Cazoo)

European car retailer Cazoo has expanded into France and Germany, with the online company plotting to grow its inventory of cars.

Cazoo now employs more than 3,800 people across the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal, as it looks to expand its offer across the continent.

The company has seen a revenue boom thanks to offering customers deliveries within 72 hours and a demand for second-hand cars.

Alex Chesterman, founder and CEO of Cazoo said: “We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst adding transparency and quality to give consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car. With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, have it delivered to your door in a few days and have a week to make sure it fits your lifestyle.”

Read more Cazoo acquires Spanish car marketplace in €30m deal

The retail boss added: “We have great teams in both France and Germany and look forward to expanding into further markets and delivering a new and best-in-class car buying experience to consumers across mainland Europe.”

Earlier this year, the London-based retailer bought the Spanish car subscription marketplace Swipcar in a €30m deal, to aid its expansion plans.

“Swipcar has built a market-leading car subscription marketplace in Spain adding hundreds of new customers every month,” Chesterman said.

“This deal will enable us to accelerate our launch plans in Spain and Italy, offering consumers the option of buying, selling, financing or subscribing to a car entirely online.”