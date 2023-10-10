Car industry plan could create 80,000 jobs, Labour says

The Labour party has unveiled its plans for the car industry, which it says could create 80,000 jobs – opening up a new front in the so-called war on motorists.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds announced the details of Labour’s strategy for the automotive sector – which he says will see 2m electric cars and 80,000 skilled jobs created following his party conference speech in Liverpool yesterday.

It’s a major strand of the party’s wider industrial strategy which aims to put British business on a level footing, boost investment and provide firms with much-needed stability.

Reynolds said: “I know the impact good manufacturing jobs have for communities… Labour knows the value of vehicles to our economy and society.

“That’s why we have a plan to drive the British automotive industry confidently into the future.”

Policies include: creating new battery factories with priority planning permission; helping colleges specialise in technical skills to manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs); and giving the sector ten-year research and development (R&D) funding, like the aerospace industry.

For drivers, Labour has pledged to set binding targets on EV charging coverage, standardising battery life information and bringing in new quality standards on data on charging apps.

Labour says the plan has been created in partnership with industry and deals with problems at every stage: from production, supply chains, skills, consumers and the net zero transition.

“Battery factories on our shores, reliable charging networks in every part of the country, secure supply chains, increased consumer demand and 80,000 more high skilled jobs,” Reynolds added.

“Labour has a plan to give British industry its future back.”

The announcement comes in the wake of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claiming there is a “war on motorists” following opposition to policies such as the Welsh 20mph speed limit, London’s ultra low emission zone (ULEZ), and conspiracies over so-called ‘15-minute cities’.

Further sector-specific plans under the industrial strategy are yet to be announced and will set out how the party hopes to achieve their goal of the highest sustained growth in the G7.

The automotive strategy comes after Labour confirmed it would restore the 2030 deadline for the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles, after the government pushed it back to 2035.

Colin Walker, from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said: “Restoring the original 2030 phase out set out by the government is supported by many more people than oppose it.

“It only affects the sales of new, not second hand cars and means that hybrids filled with petrol or diesel are still available to buy out to 2035.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) posted on Twitter: “[We are] at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and it’s been great to engage with MPs, Lords and industry stakeholders.

“We’ve gained valuable insights into Labour’s automotive industry plan and have been strong advocates for franchised dealers on vital industry issues.”