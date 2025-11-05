Car Connectivity Consortium Releases Inaugural Industry Report on Global Vehicle Connectivity Trends

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC), the trusted source for defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to enhance the consumer experience through standardized, secure, and convenient connectivity solutions, today released its 2025 Future of Vehicle Connectivity Report. The findings reveal how automakers, suppliers, and technology providers across regions are aligning around secure, seamless connectivity as a foundation for innovation.

With Deloitte projecting the value of software-defined vehicles to reach up to $600 billion by 2030, the connected vehicle market is entering a new phase of growth. To better understand how the industry is preparing for this evolution, the CCC surveyed its membership to uncover where companies are investing and focusing their attention. CCC’s more than 300 member companies include leading automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, smart device makers, and technology providers representing every major region. The survey, which gathered insights from over 250 respondents across 20+ countries, highlights privacy, ease of use, and interoperability as top priorities for connected vehicles.

“Our mission has always been to unify how vehicles and devices work together – securely and without friction,” said Alysia Johnson, President of the CCC. “This survey not only validates where the industry is headed but reinforces why CCC’s work to develop global technology standards and foster collaboration across automakers, suppliers, and technology providers is more critical than ever.”

Key Findings from the 2025 Future of Vehicle Connectivity Report:

Security and Ease of Use Are Top Consumer Priorities: 60% of CCC members ranked privacy/security and ease of use as the leading benefits for vehicle connectivity.

60% of CCC members ranked privacy/security and ease of use as the leading benefits for vehicle connectivity. Fleet Management and Tracking Drive Innovation: 72% of respondents say GPS fleet tracking delivers strong value, while 62% cite fleet management – including rentals and rideshares – as a key growth area.

72% of respondents say GPS fleet tracking delivers strong value, while 62% cite fleet management – including rentals and rideshares – as a key growth area. Connectivity Investments Deliver Positive ROI: More than half of fleet operators report a positive ROI within one year from predictive analytics and asset tracking.

More than half of fleet operators report a positive ROI within one year from predictive analytics and asset tracking. Interoperability Technologies Gain Momentum: 82% of respondents said connected car and vehicle access are top priorities. Members also identified the technologies enabling that future – 84% cited Bluetooth® low energy (LE), 77% ultra-wideband (UWB), and 75% Near-Field Communication (NFC) – as critical to advancing secure, seamless connectivity.

“The data highlights how the connected vehicle industry is moving from promise to progress,” said Ian Televik, Marketing Director at the CCC. “Security and simplicity are now table stakes, and interoperability is the bridge connecting it all. CCC delivers that interoperability by developing global standards and a certification program that ensure connected experiences work reliably across brands and devices.”

Find more information on the Car Connectivity Consortium and download the 2025 Future of Vehicle Connectivity Report here.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) is a cross-industry organization dedicated to defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to create a more seamless and secure consumer experience. CCC standardizes the connected ecosystem around vehicles and devices, bringing together automakers, device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers to develop solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and privacy protections. With more than 300 member companies, CCC plays a leading role in advancing smartphone-to-vehicle connectivity and shaping the future of trusted digital vehicle access. Its Board of Directors includes representatives from Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

