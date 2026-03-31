Capitolis UK Approved to Operate an Organized Trading Facility (OTF) by the FCA

Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced that Capitolis UK Limited, a subsidiary of Capitolis Inc., has received regulatory approval to operate an Organized Trading Facility (OTF).

The approval to operate an OTF came from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), granted on February 10, 2026, and included authorization to operate as an investment firm as well.

In addition to the FCA’s OTF approval, on March 24, 2026, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) added the Capitolis UK OTF to its list of UK OTFs eligible for prior CFTC no-action relief, eliminating the need for CFTC SEF registration.

With these developments, Capitolis has brought two critical components of its regulatory infrastructure in‑house, establishing a strong foundation to unlock new client opportunities and enabling more efficient, streamlined execution for its expanding network.

“We are excited to have received these important authorizations,” said Gavin Jackson, Co-Head of Portfolio Optimization at Capitolis. “This capability allows us to engage more directly with our clients, support broader participation across our network, and deliver optimization opportunities with greater efficiency and seamless execution.”

Capitolis continues its mission to create safer and more vibrant financial markets and builds on strong momentum driven by new product launches, record business performance, an expanded client network, and key leadership appointments across its management team.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. In March 2026, Fortune included Capitolis on its list of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation & Technology categories and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years, and was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain’s New York Business as one of New York City’s Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331418019/en/

Contact

Jonathan Yohannan

Sloane

jyohannan@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com

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