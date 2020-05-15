Canary Wharf draws up plans for return to work

Canary Wharf has drawn up plans to allow bankers, accountants and lawyers back to the financial district as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

The London estate, home to the European headquarters of Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC, is issuing guidance to tenants this week, according to the Financial Times.

The plans include introducing one-way routes, limiting lift capacity to four people, and removing soft furnishings. Hand sanitiser stations will also be placed outside office entrances.

However, Canary Wharf expected about a tenth of workers to come back in the next week, according to the FT, but it is now preparing for a more gradual return.

It comes after City firms told City A.M. that they would continue with widespread home working but are eyeing plans to get staff back to work.

JP Morgan, which has an office in Canary Wharf, is looking to reopen offices in phases, as dictated by local conditions.

In an email seen by City A.M., boss Jamie Dimon said the bank was examining issues such as “establishing additional security and health protocols for entering buildings; arranging desks, workstations and other end user equipment, as well as the flow on floors and in common areas like cafes, lounges/pantries and elevators to adhere to social distancing guidelines; and establishing food handling protocols in locations that offer cafe services”.

In the UK, a small number of JP Morgan staff are still in the office, split between Canary Wharf, Victoria Embankment and a backup location in Basingstoke. It is understood the bank has asked staff to wear masks where they cannot social distance.

Canary Wharf has remained open through the pandemic, with approximately 3,000 workers looking after the back end of operations. Some banks have reportedly kept trading floors open for those who cannot work from home.

