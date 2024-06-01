Can this device help back pain caused by sitting at your desk?

Sitting for eight or more hours a day at a desk isn’t natural for our bodies, which is why prolonged sitting can cause back pain

If you work at a desk, it’s likely you suffer from some kind of back pain. Sitting for eight or more hours a day isn’t natural for our bodies, which is why prolonged sitting can harm our spinal health.

However, the right massager can provide significant relief, helping to alleviate current back pain and prevent future problems.

City A.M.’s Wellness team presents an honest three-month review of using The Mobiliser, a home back massager from Back in Action, which is a London-based ergonomic office furniture specialist.

A quest to alleviate back pain

As an athlete, dealing with a sore back from intense training and desk work was a constant struggle.

Three months ago, I decided to try the Back in Action Mobiliser to see if it could provide the relief I desperately needed.

Here’s a detailed account of my experience and the impact it had on my back health and overall wellbeing…

Initial impressions

The Mobiliser is a sophisticated piece of equipment designed to enhance spinal mobility and provide deep tissue massage. It’s marketed as a solution for chronic back pain, which immediately caught my attention given my persistent issues.

Setting up the Mobiliser was straightforward. The device comes with clear instructions, making it easy to integrate into my daily routine. My first session was both intense and promising; the Mobiliser’s mechanism applied consistent pressure along my spine, targeting areas that typically remained tense and sore.

Daily use and routine

I committed to using the Mobiliser twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed.

Each session lasted about 15 minutes, during which I would lie down on the device, allowing it to work through my back muscles and spine.

Month 1

The initial weeks were a period of adjustment. The pressure felt intense, and at times, uncomfortable. However, I noticed a gradual improvement in my flexibility and a slight reduction in daily back pain.

Month 2

By the second month, the discomfort had significantly reduced. My body adapted to the Mobiliser’s pressure, and I even started to add weights onto my stomach for extra pressure. The most notable change was a decrease in stiffness after long periods of sitting at my desk.

Month 3

Entering the third month, the benefits became more pronounced. My back pain had significantly diminished, and my posture improved. This was helpful for flexibility when weightlifting. The combination of athletic activity and desk work no longer resulted in the severe back strain I had previously experienced.

Has my back pain gone?

Pain relief

The most significant benefit was the substantial reduction in back pain. The deep tissue massage and spinal mobilisation helped alleviate discomfort.

Improved flexibility

Regular use enhanced my spinal flexibility, which positively impacted my athletic performance and daily activities.

Better posture

Consistent sessions improved my posture, reducing strain from desk work and leading to overall better back health.

Convenience

The ability to use the Mobiliser at home provided a convenient solution to manage my back pain without frequent visits to a therapist.

Final thoughts for supporting back pain?

The Back in Action Mobiliser proved to be an effective tool in managing and reducing my back pain.

Its ability to provide deep tissue massage and enhance spinal mobility made a significant difference in my daily life as an athlete and someone who spends considerable time at a desk.

For those struggling with chronic back pain or looking for a method to improve spinal health, the Mobiliser is a worthwhile investment.

Its benefits over three months of consistent use were evident, and it became a staple in my routine for maintaining a healthier back.