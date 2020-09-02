Camden Market teams up with Curzon to lure shoppers back to tourist hotspot with new pop-up cinema

Camden Market will host a pop-up cinema in its North Yard to help entice visitors back to the historic market.

LabTech, owner of Camden Market, has signed a deal with for a pop-up cinema that will premiere on 16 September.

The pop-up cinema has room for 150 viewers and will operate seven days a week until October.

Maggie Milosavljevic, LabTech’s retail commercial director said teaming up with a boutique firm like Curzon would offer Londoners and tourists alike a unique experience to get them out and about post-lockdown.

“Camden Market continues to lead the way in putting London back on the map for locals and visitors to enjoy different food, drinks, retail and leisure experiences post-lockdown”.

The pop-up cinema has been designed by Curzon, with deckchairs, and black carpet.

The colab also means Camden Market will also host the first UK screening of Francois Ozon’s Summer of ’85.

The two-week schedule also includes screenings of films by the Oscar-winning director of Parasite, Bong Joon-ho.

Philip Knatchbull, CEO of Curzon said: “We are confident our years in providing great entertainment will help deliver the ideal evening out for Londoners all over, and will help entice people out to enjoy the ever-evolving offer at Camden Market.”