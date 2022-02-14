Cake decorations maker Real Good Food cites ‘severe shortages’ for dampened sales

Ingredients supplier Real Good Food has blamed the Omicron Covid surge for “lower than anticipated” sales earlier this year.

In results for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, the cake decorations maker said its expectations for the second-half were dashed by a sales slump.

The London-based firm said its ability to fulfil customer orders was influenced by “severe shortages, and erratic deliveries, of certain ingredients and services.”

These issues were made worse by “high absence rates because of the Omicron variant,” it said on Monday morning.

However, the company said it believed the issues were short-term and would “ameliorate in the coming months.”

It said revenue for the second half of the year would land “at a similar level to the second half of last year,” even with a pick-up in wholesale sector sales.

The company also reported bad news for its international sales, which were previously forecast to “show double digit growth” but were now expected to be “marginally below last year’s numbers.”