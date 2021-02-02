Woolard review: Buy-now-pay-later firms to be regulated by the FCA

Interest-free buy-now-pay-later credit agreements will be regulated by the City watchdog, after rapidly increasing in popularity.

The plans, drawn up by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), have been designed to protect consumers, after the use of buy-now-pay-later transactions tripled in 2020, as the pandemic drove shoppers online.

By regulating the products, consumers will be able to seek recourse with the Financial Ombudsman Service, should they have a complaint.

The likes of Klarna and Clearpay have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to their popularity among millennial audiences shopping with online retailers such as Asos, Topshop and JD Sports.

Swedish platform Klarna, which now has more than 1m monthly active users, secured a valuation of $11bn (£8.5bn) following its latest funding round in September, making it Europe’s most valuable private fintech.

Under the regulatory plans, providers will be subject to FCA rules so will need to undertake affordability checks before lending and ensure customers are treated fairly, particularly those who are vulnerable or struggling with repayments.

The decision was made as part of an FCA review into the unsecured credit market, carried out by former interim chief executive Christopher Woolard.

Woolard’s review found that it was relatively easy for consumers to quickly accrue £1,000 worth of debt, as shoppers can take out multiple agreements with different providers.

John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, said in order to protect consumers, it was important the products were regulated.

“Buy-now-pay-later has clear benefits – such as allowing people to manage their finances by spreading the cost of a purchase interest-free – but the Woolard Review found several potential harms which can be mitigated by bringing these agreements into regulation,” Glen said.

“Many consumers do not view interest-free buy-now-pay-later as a form of credit, so do not apply the same level of scrutiny, and checks undertaken by providers tend to focus on the risk for the firm rather than how affordable it is for the customer.”

“The government’s decision to bring buy-now-pay-later into regulation will mitigate these risks by giving the Financial Conduct Authority oversight of buy-now-pay-later providers and allowing people to escalate their complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service if things go wrong,” Glen added.

Consumer champion and founder of Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis welcomed the plans.

“There has been an explosion of buy now, pay later lending over the last few years, often targeted at young people, pushed via Instagram and social media, as if it is a form of lifestyle therapy. It isn’t. It’s debt. In fact, it’s the fastest-growing form of credit in the UK and regulation is crucial.

“For years, I and others made similar calls about payday loans – they too were purported to be ‘filling a gap’, and about ‘technology, not borrowing’ – and the sloth-like delays to dealing with that led to financial nightmares for millions.

“That’s why I strongly support regulation, and regulation at speed. Buy now pay later isn’t as bad as payday lending – done right, used right, it’s interest-free. Indeed, it can be a useful tool. However, it’s been sold to retailers as an easy way to get people to spend more – this, combined with the younger demographic who use buy now pay later, is a massive red flag.”