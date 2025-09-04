Butlin’s boss reveals where possible new UK site could be

Stephen Mulhern hosts shows at Butlin’s.

The chief executive of Butlin’s has revealed where in the UK the holiday resort chain could open a new site in the future.

Jon Hendry Pickup, speaking on a new episode of City AM‘s Boardroom Uncovered show, said expanding beyond the company’s current three locations “would definitely” be something it would be interested in pursuing in the future.

Butlin’s, which was founded in 1936, currently runs sites in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

While stopping short of naming a specific location, the CEO did reveal that the North West of England would be the most likely location of a new Butlin’s resort.

When asked if opening a new Butlin’s is on the cars, the chief executive said: “We would definitely, but it would be a few years further down the line really.

“But at the moment we’re still developing the proposition in the existing resorts, bringing these things into play, you know, like sky pilot play experience, all those things that we’ve put into place in the last in the last year or so.

“We want to expand that out in the existing resorts, but then definitely the space, and we’d be really interested to see what we can do in the long term with, with somewhere in the North West.”

Butlin’s eyes return to profit under new owner

In October, City AM reported that Butlin’s had entered the red in the year after it was sold for £300m despite changing its pricing strategy.

The company has posted a pre-tax loss of £24.4m for 2023, according to accounts with Companies House.

The loss came after the business achieved a pre-tax profit of £61.2m in 2022.

Its operating loss narrowed from £22.9m to £10.9m in the year.

The accounts also showed its turnover rose from £290.4m to £292.7m over the 12 months.

Butlin’s was sold for £300m towards the end of 2022 to the Harris family, who jointly established Bourne Leisure in 1964.

Speaking at the time, the CEO of Butlin’s said: “I am pleased to announce substantial progress against our five-year growth strategy – with significant investments in our accommodation, entertainment, and activity venues.

“Last year saw us invest more than £50m, with a focus on Skegness. Over the next few years, our proposition will further strengthen across the three resorts as we complete our £150m capital investment programme.

“Our increased turnover is testament to the expansion of our offering to include adults on big weekenders and conference-goers alongside families, and the reality that the ‘staycation’ is continuing to attract British holidaymakers long after the pandemic.

“Butlin’s has squarely positioned itself in the UK holiday market as the home of entertainment, delivering best-in-class entertainment and variety that no one else can match.

“We look forward to building on this strong foundation by continuing to invest in our entertainment and accommodation offerings and optimising the guest experience across all three of our resorts. We are very excited and ambitious about our future.”