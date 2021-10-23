Businesses will not survive another winter of lockdown, CEO of UK Hospitality warns

Businesses will not survive another winter of lockdown restrictions, the CEO of UK Hospitality has warned.

Times Radio Presenter Jenny Kleeman asked Kate Nicholls if she thought businesses would survive if the Government goes ahead with Plan B.

No I don’t, bluntly. We have already lost 12,000 businesses. Kate Nicholls

Consumers will not go out and socialise if the Government puts a work-from-home order in place, the CEO of UK Hospitality has warned.

Kate Nicholls told Times Radio that when restrictions are in place “consumers do stay at home, they don’t go out and socialise”.

She added: “If you move towards vaccine passports, we know from Ireland and other places that they have affected footfall.

“We could be looking at a second winter where hospitality is running at half its revenue.”