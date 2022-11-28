Shapps intervention urged to stop energy suppliers ‘finding routes to inflate’ bills for SMEs

Grant Shapps has been urged to tackle energy suppliers after an industry group said small firms were still struggling with sky-high costs. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The business minister has been asked to intervene to stop energy suppliers from hiking prices for small businesses.

Some small firms have complained that their energy costs continue to climb, despite the government’s energy bill relief scheme.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has written to Grant Shapps to urge him to prevent suppliers from “finding routes to inflate prices.”

The industry group slammed a “lack of responsiveness” from the country’s big six suppliers, after asking them in September to freeze standing charges and to not disconnect small businesses during the tough winter ahead.

It has also called on suppliers to not to ask struggling small business customers for unreasonable upfront payments

While the government’s six-month energy aid package means energy usage charges are capped at a certain amount for businesses, the FSB told Shapps its members were concerned over “the implementation of the scheme and apparent lack of communication from suppliers is causing some concerns.”

The industry body said that a September letter to the UK’s energy titans – Centrica, EDF, E.ON, Octopus, Ovo, and Scottish Power – only received a holding response from Scottish Power, with no responses at all from other firms.

Many small businesses had “come to us puzzled that their bills remain sky-high,” following the government’s energy support scheme, FSB policy and advocacy chair Tina McKenzie said.

Businesses were “confused about how the discounts are being applied and worried about whether they could still stay open by Christmas and need to let their staff go,” in contrast to what the scheme had been hoped to achieve, she added.

McKenzie called for “more transparency and support” over the aid package, as well as for the government to tackle suppliers continuing to charge high bills.

“It’s utterly unacceptable for energy suppliers to ask cash-strapped small firms to cough up a large sum of deposit in advance of having any turnover or profit that can fund their energy use,” she said.

Hospitality bosses told CityA.M. last week they felt that suppliers were “deliberately profiteering” from the energy crisis by continuing to whack pubs and restaurants with eye-watering costs.

Ofgem was aware that “some businesses are having problems in getting fixed rate energy deals and also that some are being asked to pay large deposits by some suppliers,” a spokesperson confirmed to CityA.M.

Businesses are facing a cocktail of rampant costs this winter, with margins under pressure all while consumers themselves are feeling the pinch.

The department for business, energy and industrial strategy has been approached for comment.