Buses and trams burned in Dublin riots after children injured in knife attack

Buses and trams have been torched and a shop looted during riots in Dublin city centre after a woman and three young children were injured in a knife attack near a school.

Police and politicians called for calm amid warnings against misinformation as violence escalated from a demonstration that began on Thursday afternoon — but the incident is now said to be under control.

There were clashes with riot police as some demonstrators let off flares and fireworks, while others grabbed chairs and stools outside bars and restaurants.

A police cordon was set up around the Irish parliament building, Leinster House, including mounted officers.

As violence escalated, a police car was set alight, a tram and several buses were set on fire, and a bus and car were torched. Rioters looted a Foot Locker store as bottles were thrown at officers on the streets.

Firefighters tackled a large blaze that engulfed a tram on Dublin’s famous O’Connell Street, which appeared to have spread to buses parked nearby.

Crowds were dispersed to nearby roads as smoke from fires filled the air while a police helicopter monitored the situation overhead. Roads were blocked and bins were set on fire in parts of the city.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee labelled the scenes “intolerable” and said a “thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “complete lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” was behind the disorder in Dublin.

The violence broke out after three young children and a woman were attacked in Parnell Square East in the north of the city centre on Thursday afternoon.

A five-year-old girl was undergoing emergency treatment for her injuries, Irish police said. The woman was seriously injured while the two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries.

Gardai said a man who sustained serious injuries is a person of interest in their investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said officers were keeping an open mind in terms of the investigation but were “satisfied there is no terrorist link”.

However, at an evening press conference, Mr Harris was asked about a potential terrorist link, and said: “I have never ruled out any possible motive for this attack… all lines of inquiry are open to determine the motive for this attack.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said “we are all shocked” by the incident, and added: “Our thoughts and our prayers go out to [the injured] and their families.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said: “All of our thoughts are with each of the children and their families affected by today’s horrific attack.”

