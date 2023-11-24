Israel-Hamas: Temporary ceasefire takes effect — but ‘war not over yet’

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect early this morning ahead of a hostage release later today.

The four-day pause in fighting, which began at 7am local time (5am GMT), will see further aid allowed into Gaza and a prisoner swap between the Israeli government and Hamas.

Both sides are reported to have exchanged lists of hostages to be released, and the first group held in Gaza – 13 women and children — are expected to be freed this afternoon.

Sirens and explosions were reportedly heard on both sides a short while into the ceasefire, warning of rocket fire, and military operations appeared to continue until the last moment.

It comes almost seven weeks into the conflict following the October 7 massacre by Hamas which plunged the region into crisis.

Israel said 1,400 people were killed in the attack — and around 240 taken hostage — while the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza now reports 14,000 Palestinians have died.

The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar, will be monitored in the region, and a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said aid to Palestinians would begin to enter “as soon as possible”.

Aid trucks began driving into the Gaza Strip about 90 minutes after the ceasefire began, according to Reuters, and Gazans have been pictured appearing to return to their homes.

However, Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, addressing civilians in Gaza and urging them to remain in the south.

He wrote: “The humanitarian pause is temporary. The northern Gaza Strip is a dangerous war zone and it is forbidden to move north.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is set to hold talks with Palestinian leaders today as he continues a visit to the Middle East.

The UK will also provide a further £30m aid to Gaza.