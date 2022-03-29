Bus routes disrupted as drivers carry on with 48-hour strike against operator Arriva

Bus drivers went on a 48-hour strike over salary increase. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Around 30 London bus routes were disrupted in the last two days, as drivers continue to carry on with their 48-hour strike against bus operator Arriva London.

The walkout was scheduled to last from yesterday until 3am tomorrow.

Called on by the union Unite on Friday, the strike involves drivers based in depots around Croydon and Norwood but who operate south and central London routes.

Unite said Arriva’s proposal of increasing salaries 1.5 per cent despite inflation rates reaching 8.2 per cent was the motive of contention.

“Arriva’s bus drivers are fed up with being taken for granted,” said Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham. “This is a profitable business that can well afford fair wages – it needs to get real on the pay offer to our members.

“Our members at Arriva will have the union’s total support until the company makes a fair offer and this dispute is resolved.”

The bus operator said it was disappointed by Unite, as there was “no justification for this completely unnecessary strike action.”

“Arriva London Bus agreed with Unite a pay deal which 100 per cent delivered the union’s stated position. Yet despite this, Unite has gone on strike regardless.

As the strike is impacting routes such as Marylebone-West Norwood and Oxford Circus–Streatham Hill, Transport for London (TfL) said it was expecting an increased demand for taxis and private hire vehicles.

“Strike are expected today,” TfL Taxi & Private Hire tweeted this morning. “They will impact Croydon, Thornton Heath, Streatham & Brixton. Increased demand for taxi and private hire services in those areas is expected.”