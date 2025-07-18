Burnley and Elon Musk’s X sign behind-the-scenes deal

Burnley’s return to the Premier League will be documented on X after the Turf Moor club announced a deal with Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Burnley’s return to the Premier League will be documented on X after the Turf Moor club announced a deal with Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Burnley and X Corporation have signed a multi-year deal that will see 20 episodes published fortnightly to give fans access to the Clarets’s Premier League season.

It is hoped that the deal will expand into live streaming, giving fans unprecedented access to their team.

Burnley were promoted to the Premier League last season by finishing second, level on 100 points, with Leeds United in the Championship. They’ll be joined by Sunderland in the top flight this season.

Alan Pace, Burnley chairman, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with X as we enter an exciting period for the Club ahead of our return to the Premier League.

“Whether it be our now world-famous transfer reveal videos, or our incredible end of season dressing room celebrations, X has been home to some of our most popular and engaging social content.

“This partnership is part of our long-term plan as the Club moves forward with fan engagement and content at its very core. We have lots of exciting plans together and look forward to sharing more details in the future.”

Read more Manchester United sued by former star for clinical negligence

Burnley making moves

It comes months after Burnley director Dave Checketts fronted a new £900m private equity fund with a wealthy Utah family.

Burnley were purchased by ALK Capital in 2021, with the firm acquiring 84 per cent of the club for £170m.

ALK have since formed a multi-club ownership model, buying a stake in LaLiga side Espanyol for £113m, earlier this week.

Jonathan Lewis, X Corporation’s UK managing director added: “We’re very proud to partner with Burnley in this multi-year deal which includes our first ever UK X Originals series.

“The Clarets have one of the most passionate fanbases in the game and we can’t wait to bring the spirit of the club’s supporters to life on X as the club chases glory this season.

“This unique collaboration with Burnley launches our X UK: A New Chapter strategy, and showcases how X’s unmatched real-time engagement and highly active global audience will transform sports fandom through unrivalled, authentic engagement for clubs and teams into the future.“