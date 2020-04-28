Shares in Burford Capital rose 20 per cent today as it predicted a spike in litigation in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

In its annual report, Burford said: “Economic downturns produce litigation claims… [Burford] expects to see significant amounts of litigation, and meaningful demands for capital, over the next several years.”

Burford also said today it had achieved litigation successes in the first four months of the year that could lead to more than $800m (£639m) in cash receipts for the group.

Shares rose to 491p despite the litigation funder saying today that profit before tax for 2019 fell 24 per cent to $239.6m.

Burford said the awards it had achieved in 2020 so far could lead to more than $500m in profit for the group.

In August, Burford was blasted by shortseller Muddy Waters which questioned its accounting and governance standards and sent its share price into freefall.

Burford maintained that it was the victim of market manipulation in connection to the short attack which its chair Sir Peter Middleton described as “meritless”.

Burford’s chief executive Christopher Bogart described 2019 as a “spectacular year” for the business, despite its share price crashing 55 per cent from 1,602p at the end of 2018 to 708p at the end of 2019.

“Against the measure of success of growing Burford’s business and generating substantial free cash, Burford had a spectacular year, and 2020 is off to a terrific start.

“We are the market leader in a rapidly growing industry with high and uncorrelated returns, and we expect meaningful demand for our services in light of the current economic disruption,” he said.