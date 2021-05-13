Burberry shareholders will receive a payout equal to pre-pandemic levels after the luxury retailer reinstated its dividend, following strong recovery in its core markets.

The designer brand said this morning that it will reinstate its full-year dividend at 2019 levels of 42.5p “on the back of strong cash generation”.

In the year ended 27 March 2021, Burberry reported a 10 per cent decline in revenue due to the impact of store closures and a lack of tourism.

Underlying profits dropped 12 per cent to £366m against £414m in the previous year.

However, it saw a strong recovery in the second half as sales rebounded by eight per cent.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter store sales soared 32 per cent as trading bounced back as Covid restrictions were lifted.