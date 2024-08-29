Bupa launches ‘Netflix style’ private GP subscription service

TMT Reporter

Bupa has found that 32 per cent of Brits would prioritise a GP or dental subscription over their television streaming services.

British health insurance provider Bupa has launched a new subscription-based GP service as the healthcare industry increasingly shifts towards on-demand services.

For under £20 a month, subscribers gain access to same-day GP appointments, prescription deliveries and round-the-clock support through a dedicated ‘healthline’.

The launch comes on the back of a Bupa survey highlighting the growing frustration among Brits over access to healthcare.

A third of respondents reported difficulties in securing GP appointments, with 22 per cent saying they typically wait between three to seven days to see a doctor.

Bupa, which has over 43m customers globally, also found that 32 per cent of those surveyed said they would prioritise a GP or dental subscription over their television streaming services.

Dr Elizabeth Rogers, clinical director for primary care at Bupa Health Clinics, said: “Our Netflix-style GP subscription gives customers easy access to same day appointments with doctors and 24/7 access to our Anytime Healthline.

“An additional benefit of the subscription service is being able to do the appointment in the comfort of your own home at a time that suits you.”

Carlos Jaureguizar, chief executive for Bupa Global, India and UK, added: “We know that being able to see a GP when needed, gives people peace of mind. Our new GP subscription service will provide more support, giving them face-to-face access to GPs in our 54 health clinics, as well as remotely.”

Beyond GP services, Bupa is also offering a dental subscription plan, the Bupa Smile Plan, at £24.50 per month. This plan covers routine dental check-ups and hygiene appointments.

